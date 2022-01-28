Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $872,000 Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,468,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 565.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

TAP opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

