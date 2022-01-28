Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.83 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

