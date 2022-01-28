Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.79.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $225.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.41 and a 200 day moving average of $220.94. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.28 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

