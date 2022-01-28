Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 283 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,154,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 49,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

