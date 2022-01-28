Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,972 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

