Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,114 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average is $138.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

