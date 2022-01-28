Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,541. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.35 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.67.

