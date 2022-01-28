Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares makes up about 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth $2,324,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 169.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUGT traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,373. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.