Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.71 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $294.64 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $253.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $819.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 805 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.