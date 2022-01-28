Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 26,240 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $135,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock opened at $295.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $823.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.69.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

