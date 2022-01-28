Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.50 by Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €10.50 ($11.93) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price target on Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.02 ($11.39).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €10.20 ($11.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23. Metro has a 52-week low of €9.75 ($11.08) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($14.77).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

