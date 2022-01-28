Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,359,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 50.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,551,000 after acquiring an additional 242,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $71.04 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.