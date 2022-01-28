Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Shares of MSBI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 2,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $603.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,997. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

