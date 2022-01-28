MiL.k Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $62.22 million and $11.60 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.61 or 0.06486630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.86 or 1.00010417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00051195 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

