MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MiNK Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of INKT stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.69. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

