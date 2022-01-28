Mirror Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $88.08 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $88.08 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003084 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.84 or 0.06466773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,726.03 or 0.99964063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

