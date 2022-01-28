Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for $18.68 or 0.00049484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $41.17 million and approximately $886,380.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.23 or 0.06672125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.23 or 0.99869398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052062 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

