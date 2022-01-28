Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 13,377 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 58.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Ternium stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $56.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

