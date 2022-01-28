Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,958 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 152.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 51,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $498,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

