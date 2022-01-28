Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 44,668 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,668 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.24. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGO. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

