Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,784 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Xerox worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRX. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 51.8% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Xerox by 1,996.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xerox by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Xerox by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

