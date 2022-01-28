Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,784 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Xerox worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XRX. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 51.8% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Xerox by 1,996.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 179,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xerox by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Xerox by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $26.96.
In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
