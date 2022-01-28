Morgan Stanley Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Invesco has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after purchasing an additional 675,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 303,041 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

