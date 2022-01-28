Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MS opened at $101.15 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.92. The company has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

