Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.
MS opened at $101.15 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.92. The company has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.
In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
