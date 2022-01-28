Morgan Stanley Trims HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Target Price to GBX 810

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,020 ($13.76) to GBX 810 ($10.93) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded HomeServe from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HomeServe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $410.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSVF opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

