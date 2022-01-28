Morgan Stanley Trims MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Target Price to $72.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 292.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

