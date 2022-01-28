Morgan Stanley Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $39.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.24% from the company’s current price.

TOST has been the subject of several other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of TOST traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46. Toast has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.