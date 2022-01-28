MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $491.79 on Friday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

