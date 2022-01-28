Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 111,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 980,502 shares.The stock last traded at $13.01 and had previously closed at $12.97.

MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

