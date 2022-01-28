Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 111,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 980,502 shares.The stock last traded at $13.01 and had previously closed at $12.97.
MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)
Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.
