Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp (MURFU) to Raise $150 Million in IPO

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp (MURFU) expects to raise $150 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, February 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 15,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $195 million.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We currently intend to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space, which we may refer to as “PropTech” businesses. “.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 4995 Murphy Canyon Road, Suite 300 San Diego, CA 92123 and can be reached via phone at 760-471-8536.

