Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) PT Raised to $215.00 at Raymond James

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $188.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $202.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

