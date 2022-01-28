Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $38.03 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

