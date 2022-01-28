Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,907 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

CRS stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.