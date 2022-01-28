Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 408,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDRX opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

