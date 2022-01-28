Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,120 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.