Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 19.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 38.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.