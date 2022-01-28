Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $552.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.60 million and the highest is $562.67 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $446.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($22.81) EPS.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 931.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,930,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $106.70. 2,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,563. The company has a market capitalization of $879.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $61.74 and a one year high of $133.61.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

