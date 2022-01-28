Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. 57,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,909,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The stock has a market cap of $806.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

