National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “equal wight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.68.

TSE CNR opened at C$151.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.87. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$149.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

