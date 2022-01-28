National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,465 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 117,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,603 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $201.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.09%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

