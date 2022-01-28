Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after buying an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.56 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

