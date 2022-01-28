Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,597 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 46.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in YETI by 19.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth $290,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.28. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,579. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.