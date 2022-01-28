Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.71. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

