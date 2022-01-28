Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $363,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 339.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $30.04 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

