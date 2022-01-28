Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTZ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.90. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077. The firm has a market cap of $119.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

