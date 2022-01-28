NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.28. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.