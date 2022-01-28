Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.54

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $10.27. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 5,197 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.09.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

