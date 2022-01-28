NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.