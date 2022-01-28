Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NWITY opened at $3.48 on Friday. Network International has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

