New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 493,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,631,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $6,846,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,404,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New Gold by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,366,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

