New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,031,184 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of New Relic worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,213,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,224,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $332,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

New Relic stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

